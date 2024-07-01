SPEAKER and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Monday said the chamber is committed to funding the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) modernization efforts and social programs at the budget hearings in July.

The government is focused on equipping the AFP with the “latest technology and resources” such as improved radar systems and modern military aircraft to meet the country’s defense needs, he said in a statement.

“Our security apparatus must be dynamic, robust and forward-looking,” he said. “The administration has thus embarked on a comprehensive modernization program aimed at upgrading our defense systems and ensuring that our armed forces are equipped with the latest technology and resources necessary to meet the challenges of the modern battlefield.”

The House will discuss the budgets of state agencies from July to October. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio