THE COMMISSION on Audit (CoA) has flagged the municipal government of Pamplona, Cagayan Province for allegedly failing to report assets and properties worth P272 million.

State auditors could not verify the validity of the local government’s property, plant and equipment books in the absence of an inventory.

Pamplona’s failure to submit a report on the physical count of its property affected the fair presentation of the local government’s financial statements, contrary to CoA Circular 2020-006, CoA said in its report.

The municipal government of Pamplona did not immediately reply to a Facebook Messenger chat and e-mail seeking comment. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio