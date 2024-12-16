THE DECISION by lawmakers to deny Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s (PhilHealth) state subsidy for next year could lead to an increase in premium contributions for paying members, a lawmaker said on Monday, warning that its benefits coverage could also be reduced.

“The ordinary workers who already bear the burden of PhilHealth contributions are now expected to fund its entire operations,” Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas said in a statement.

“Without government support, the burden of sustaining PhilHealth will fall entirely on direct contributors while leaving millions of indirect contributors — our senior citizens, PWDs (persons with isabilities), and indigent Filipinos — vulnerable and exposed,” she added.

PhilHealth started hiking its monthly contribution rate in 2019 so that it can sustain the benefits given to its members. The contribution rate this year stood at 5% from 2.75% five years ago.

Convened in a bicameral conference committee last week, lawmakers opted to cut PhilHealth’s supposed P74-billion state subsidy as it has reportedly accumulated about half-a-trillion worth of reserve funds. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio