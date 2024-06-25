STATE-OWNED National Power Corp. (Napocor) has inaugurated three energy projects to improve the reliability and power delivery in Catanduanes province and increase its renewable energy resources.

In a statement on Tuesday, Napocor said the San Miguel to Viga 69-kilovolt transmission line and five megavolt-amperes Viga substation would enhance the power delivery in the northern part of the province.

“Equipped with the latest technology, the Viga substation will significantly boost the grid’s capacity and pave the way for new power resources,” Napocor Vice-President Rene B. Barruela said.

Meanwhile, the 30-kilowatt peak solar photovoltaic-diesel hybrid system on Palumbanes Island offers a “sustainable energy solution for over 200 households in the off-grid area,” it said.

It is also seeks to lower the island’s dependence on diesel and gradually decrease fuel costs. — SJT