THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P14.045 billion for the pension needs of military retirees.

In a statement, the agency said the money would cover their regular pension requirements for July to September.

“We are committed to ensuring the timely budget release of benefits to our esteemed military retirees,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

“The approval of these funds demonstrates our dedication to honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s defenders and upholding our responsibility to protect their welfare.” — Aaron Michael C. Sy