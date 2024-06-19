THE METROPOLITAN Manila and Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday said it would temporarily ban trucks and buses from using the U-turn slot under the Quezon Avenue flyover along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) starting June 22.

This is to give way to the installation of scaffolding under the flyover, which will limit the vertical clearance to 2.5 meters.

The activity is part of the Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) retrofitting and road strengthening works.

“U-turn slots under the EDSA Quezon Avenue flyover, both northbound and southbound, will only be passable to light vehicles,” the MMDA said in a statement. “Buses, trucks and other vehicles with a height of 2.5 meters and above will be prohibited starting 7 a.m. on Saturday.”

The DPWH project is expected to be completed by Aug. 4. — Ashley Erika O. Jose