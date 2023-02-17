TWO Japanese companies have offered solutions to the Philippines to achieve carbon neutrality and energy efficiency through emerging technologies.

In a virtual energy conference on Thursday, Forest Energy, Inc., a developer and operator of biomass power plants in Japan, said that it aims to promote clean and reliable energy through local biomass.

Numa Shingo, chief executive officer of Forest Energy, said that it targets to convert to further expand the presence of biomass in Southeast Asia, as it is clean and reliable energy.

Awano Toshihiko, deputy general manager of IHI Corp. said that it targets to accelerate the expansion and commercialization of fuel ammonia for power generation.

The Philippines has recently announced its plan to develop clean energy sources such as hydrogen and ammonia fuel in line with its plan for a cleaner energy future.

“We remain steadfast to our commitment towards low carbon ASEAN, to keep up with the current trend of achieving a cleaner energy transition policy, energy security, the Department of Energy has been careful to calibrate the country’s energy policy,” Energy Undersecretary Felix William B. Fuentebella said during the Cleaner Energy Future for the ASEAN forum.

Mr. Fuentebella said that under the Philippine Energy Plan, the country targets to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s power mix to 35% by 2030 and 50% by 2040. — Ashley Erika O. Jose