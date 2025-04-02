The Busuanga Island once faced daily brownouts lasting 4-6 hours, limiting economic activity and hindering development. With the entry of Calamian Islands Power Corporation (CIPC) in 2013, a stable power supply became a catalyst for growth, fueling tourism and local industries. However, the rapid economic expansion has led to increasing energy demand, underscoring the need for additional capacity to sustain progress.

To keep the momentum of progress, Busuanga Island Electric Cooperative Inc. (BISELCO) has signed a new 15-year power supply agreement (PSA) with Vivant Energy’s CIPC. Building on their long-standing partnership that began with their first PSA in 2011, this new agreement secures a 24 MW contracted capacity for Busuanga and Coron—ensuring that homes remain lit, businesses continue to thrive, and communities keep moving forward.

Set to commence once the necessary approvals have been received, the PSA is a strategic step that will ensure the Calamian Islands to keep pace with growing energy demands driven by a thriving tourism sector and expanding local industries.

The agreement addresses the region’s increasing energy needs, ensuring reliable and sustainable power for residents and businesses.

BISELCO general manager Ruth L. Fortes said, “This new PSA will bring great opportunity for the Calamian Group of Islands for its infrastructure development. It will pave the way for a continuous and reliable power supply, ensuring fully lit households and businesses throughout Calamian.”

CIPC President Eric B. Omamalin emphasized the long-term benefits of the partnership “Vivant Energy is committed to creating solutions to our changing world by delivering reliable energy systems. Our partnership with BISELCO ensures that the Calamian Islands have a stable and sustainable power supply to support economic growth and enhance everyday life. This agreement reflects our dedication to investing in long-term, adaptive solutions that empower communities and drive progress.”

This 15-year PSA is a testament to the power of collaboration between the private and

cooperative sectors. By creating long-term energy solutions, this partnership sets a model for future projects that drive progress in underserved areas.

Seated (L-R): BISELCO Board President Segundo Aguilar , BISELCO General Manager Ruth Fortes and CIPC President Erickson Omamalin. Standing (L-R): BISELCO Bid and Awards Committee Chairman Selwin Alili, NEA Project Supervisor Atty. Ivan Zamora, Vivant Energy President Emil Andre Garcia and Vivant Energy Vice President Mark Habana

About Vivant Energy:

Vivant Energy Corporation (VEC), a subsidiary of Vivant Corporation, is a trusted partner in the Philippine energy sector, with investments in distribution, generation, retail electricity, and engineering solutions. Operating across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, VEC is dedicated to delivering reliable and innovative energy solutions that fuel sustainable growth nationwide.

About Vivant Corporation:

Vivant Corporation (VVT) is a publicly listed holding company registered with the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, Vivant has investments in various companies engaged in electric power generation (renewable and non-renewable energy), electric power distribution, and retail electricity business. Most recently, Vivant has entered the water industry, with a diversified portfolio in the areas of bulk water supply, wastewater treatment and water distribution.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

