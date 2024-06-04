THE GOVERNMENT should immediately look to fund a newly signed teaching allowance law before schools start in July this year to allow teachers to make necessary classroom preparations, lawmakers said.

“I prod [the] DBM (Department of Budget and Management) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to find ways to release the teaching supplies allowance as early as July or August so the teachers will have these funds at the opening of the next school year,” Bohol Rep. Kristine Alexie B. Tutor said in a statement.

“Early release of the teaching supplies allowance in July or August will make our teachers and schools more prepared to welcome their students in the opening week of classes,” she added.

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday signed the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act of 2024, a law increasing the allowance of public school teachers to P10,000 from P5,000.

The increased teachers’ allowance could be disbursed in full this year if the DBM and DepEd could immediately find available funding, Quezon Rep. Reynante U. Arrogancia said in a separate statement.

If not, he recommended the government to disburse the allowance in two tranches this year

“The sooner the allowance increase is disbursed to the classroom teachers, the better because that will reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of teachers and parents,” Mr. Arrogancia said.

He said funding for the teachers’ allowance for 2025 should also be included in DepEd’s budget proposal for next year.

“There is enough time to include the higher allowance in the budget because there’s still at least seven weeks for the Department of Budget and Management and the Department of Education to do that before the President delivers his next State of the Nation Address.”

INCREASE TEACHERS’ PAY — CASTRO

House Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said the government should now look at increasing teachers’ salaries after the approval of the expanded allowance.

She proposed that teachers’ salaries be raised to P50,000 for both public and private schools.

“It’s time for the government to prioritize the welfare of our teachers, who are the backbone of our education system,” Ms. Castro said in a separate statement.

House Speaker and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said an increase in teachers’ salaries is already “programmed” for the upcoming budget deliberations.

“We understand the need to increase the salary and allowances of teachers,” Mr. Romualdez said based on an interview transcript sent to reporters. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio