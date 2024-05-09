DAVAO CITY — Davao Light is anticipating a rise in power rates this month due to heightened demand and the impact of the El Niño weather pattern on hydropower reserves in Mindanao.

Fermin Edillon, head of the Reputation Enhancement Department at Davao Light, said that the capacity of the hydropower plant, which is the cheapest and where Mindanao gets its supply, is depleting because of El Niño.

The upsurge in consumption is attributed to various factors including elevated prices in the Philippine Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM).

Davao Light refrained from specifying the exact rate hike, but advised consumers to conserve energy to avoid potential bill shocks. The utility recommended measures such as maximizing natural light and evaluating appliance usage to mitigate consumption.

With Mindanao under a yellow alert due to power plant shutdowns and reduced capacity caused by the dry spell, vigilance in energy management is urged. — Maya M. Padillo