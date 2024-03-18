SENATOR Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Baraquel has asked Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri to issue an arrest order against televangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy for refusing to appear before the Senate to face abuse allegations and complying with a show cause order.

“This level of mockery of a Constitutional exercise of duty by a Committee of the Philippine Senate is unprecedented and disturbing,” she told a news briefing on Monday.

“Considering all these, once again, I request for the Senate President to appear before the Committee, pursuant to Section 18 of the Senate Rules.

In a Viber message to reporters, Mr. Zubiri said he would review the request and a reply from Mr. Quiboloy on Monday to “give a decision soonest.”

The Senate Panel of Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, which is headed by Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel, earlier issued a show cause order against the evangelist for failing to show up to its probe of allegations of sexual abuse against him and members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church.

She had also cited Mr. Quiboloy in contempt for failing to attend the Senate probe.

Citing a 2009 Supreme Court ruling, the senator said the upper chamber has the authority to require people to appear before a committee to probe allegations amid pending criminal and administrative cases.

The celebrity evangelist had given her 17 conditions before he would appear before the inquiry, including requiring witnesses to unmask and reveal their names, and for him to be able to cross-examine all witnesses and the senator.

“The hearings surfaced potential gaps in legislation including the question of ‘consent’ in rape and sexual abuse in the context of secretive charismatic religious organizations… and other capital crimes when religious freedom is invoked,” Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel said.

“Quiboloy continues to brazenly taunt and make a mockery of the Committee and consequently, the Philippine Senate, by releasing through his supporters a list of 17 conditions before he appears.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez