PARTY-LIST leaders, civic organizations, and educators gathered on Wednesday to discuss the importance of party-lists and a political party system in strengthening the “fragile democracy” of the Philippines.

“The Multiparty Summit: The Critical Role of Political Parties in Strengthening Democracy” organized by PARTICIPATE PH, aimed to reach a consensus on policies that will include changes to current laws and new legislations to solve flaws in political parties and the party-list system.

PARTICIPATE PH Chief of Party Julio C. Tehankee opened the event by identifying patronage politics, personality-based politics, and political dynasties as the weak points of Philippine democracy, making it fragile despite being the oldest democratic state in Southeast Asia.

This is why Mr. Tehankee underscored the importance of a law institutionalizing a strong party system in the country and promoting transparency in campaign financing.

In her keynote, British Ambassador to the Philippines and Palau Laure Beaufils expressed her amazement at the Filipino people’s passion to cast their ballots during the 2022 elections and highlighted the importance of party-lists.

“Party lists are important sources of checks and balance in the government…opposition or the minority are crucial for holding the ruling party to account, they ensure government policies are scrutinized and offers citizens alternative visions on how to do things,” she said. — Chloe Mari Hufana