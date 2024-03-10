By John Victor D. Ordoñez, Reporter

THE QUICK approval of economic Charter change (“Cha-cha”) for a plenary vote at the House of Representatives will not pressure the Senate to speed up its own deliberations on its version of the bill, the Senate minority leader said at the weekend.

“Nope. We are independent,” Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel III told BusinessWorld in a Viber message when asked if the House committee’s swift approval of Resolution of Both Houses No. 7 (RBH 7) would affect the Senate’s timeline in deciding on Resolution of Both Houses No. 6’ (RBH 6).

Last week, congressmen said that the pressure is on Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri to pass RBH 6 as he would need 18 votes in favor of the measure seeking to ease constitutional provisions on foreign ownership in education, public utilities, and advertising.

The House Committee of the Whole on March 6 approved RBH 7 which seeks to liberalize foreign restrictions in the current Charter. The measure was filed on Feb. 19.

“Obviously, they (lawmakers) need to synchronize their efforts, meaning, both chambers should primarily agree on the amendment proposals to deliberate on. Meaning, both chambers should primarily agree on the amendment proposals to deliberate on.” Michael Henry L. Yusingco, a lawyer and constitutionalist said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

“But still, the Senate must not be pressured by the decision of the House of Representatives, and vice versa.”

The Senate plans on finishing the hearings and consultations on RBH 6 before President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s address to Congress in July, Senator Juan Edgardo M. Angara told reporters after a hearing on the “Cha-cha” measure on March 5.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero E. De Vera III earlier told congressmen and senators that opening up ownership in the sector would help colleges and universities become more globally competitive.

“The Constitution envisions both chambers to act on their own wisdom and discretion,” Mr. Yusingco said.

“For Congress to exercise its constituent power the right way, both chambers must vote on the same amendment proposals.”