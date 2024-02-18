DAVAO CITY — Some P16 million worth of rice was turned over by Senator Sherwin Gatchalian to several municipalities in Davao Oriental province that were badly hit by floods and landslides in recent episodes of bad weather.

The assistance from the offices of the senator and the provincial government of Valenzuela City totaled 12,800 sacks of rice and will benefit residents of Banaybanay, Gov. Generoros, San Isidro, Boston, Lupon, Manay, and Caraga.

Davao Oriental Representatives Nelson L. Dayanghirang and Cheeno Miguel D. Almario attended the turnover ceremony at a hotel, here, last Saturday after Mr. Gatchalian inspected areas adversely affected by weather disturbances in Davao de Oro, Davao Oriental, and Agusan del Sur provinces.

“I am coordinating with the LGUs (local government units) if there is a need for more [assistance]… there was a lot of damage to agriculture and many farmers were affected,” he said, during his distribution of rice sacks in Banaybanay, which is considered the rice granary of Davao Oriental.

Mr. Dayanghirang said several bridges and roads were damaged and many areas were also struck by landslides.

Mr. Gatchalian’s Senate Bill No. 939, An Act Expanding The Application Of The Local Disaster Risk Reduction And Management Fund, seeks to amend Republic Act 10121 (The Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010).

Under the bill, LGUs will be given more leeway in implementing projects that would strengthen their disaster preparedness, mitigation, response, and rehabilitation capabilities. — Maya M. Padillo