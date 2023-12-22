DAVAO CITY — PJ Tri-Gon Realty Corp., a real estate affiliate of construction company Ulticon Builders, Inc., has relocated its sales office closer to its market and sellers.

The company will build a high-end residential project, the Samal Shores Residenza, which is expected to be the first of its kind in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte.

The new office of PJ Tri-Gon is located at Lanang Business Park. Its former office was located along Diversion Road near Ma-a Intersection in Davao City.

“We moved here to be closer to our project, market, and sellers. It’s a minute away from our welcome center. It is also strategically located and is bigger than our previous office in Diversion Road,” said Anna Mae Escalante, project director in an interview on Thursday.

Ms. Escalante said the new office will showcase Samal Shores Residenza’s scale model.

“In terms of visibility, the northern part of the city is considered the business hub in Davao City. Our target market includes the businessmen… We want to move closer to our market and sellers,” said Lorelli S. Randa, the sales director.

The Samal Shores Residenza is a 31-hectare residential estate located in Barangay Limao, which will offer 500 lots.

It is part of the first phase of the 150-hectare township development Samal Shores.

Samal Shores is the flagship project of PJ Tri-Gon.

“The market is surprisingly good; also, the investors are mostly the young generation belonging to the affluent groups in Davao City… and other cities,” Ms. Randa said.

In terms of developments, Ms. Escalante said the spine road for the project is now 98% complete.

The Samal Shores township is expected to be finished in 15 years. — Maya M. Padillo