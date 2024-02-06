THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P3.41 billion for the implementation of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (UAQTE) Act.

The release will benefit around 74,262 learners and will cover tuition and miscellaneous fees, accident insurance, trainee provision, internet allowance, starter tool kits, national assessment fees and other school charges.

“Its corresponding Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) in the amount of P1.77 billion for the 1st quarter of 2024 was likewise released,” the DBM added.

The law provides eligible students free tuition and renders them exempt from other fees charged by state universities and colleges (SUCs), as well as local universities and colleges. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson