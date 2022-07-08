PILMICO Foods Corp. announced on Thursday that it launched an improved hog feed brand to help boost swine farmers’ production.

“Elite XP was revamped to provide a better nutrition solution for hogs as an answer to the continued threats to swine health. The leveled-up formulation contains new features,” the Aboitiz group’s food and agribusiness unit said in a media release.

Among the improvements are an immuno-growth factor and Piglet+ Technology, designed to strengthen the health and improve the growth of pigs and optimize breeder pigs’ full genetic potential.

“With Elite XP’s new formula that helps speed up the efficient growth and productivity of pigs, Pilmico aims to thrust the recovery of the swine industry and help swine farmers meet the country’s high demand for pork,” it added.

Pilmico Assistant Vice-President of Nutrition and Research Joana J. Pequiro said that this project is part of the firm’s initiative to push for food security in the country.

“To continue delivering our mission to feed humanity, Pilmico is committed to being at the forefront of transforming our products and services and helping our partners in the swine industry to reach their full potential. This is one of the many initiatives we have in store as we continue on our mission to achieve a sustainable and food-secure country,” she said.

Pilmico comprises four divisions: flour, feeds, farms, and trading. It has more than 29 facilities, including flour and feed mills, pig farms and a meat-cutting facility across nine Asia-Pacific countries. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson