THE TRADE Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) urged Congress on Wednesday to pass more laws upholding workers’ right to organize, claiming it would attract more foreign investors to set up shop in the country.

Earlier, TUCP Rep. and House Deputy Speaker Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza had filed bills on the ease of union registration and the removal of dismissal and imprisonment as penalties for illegal worker strikes.

“TUCP proposes a whole-of-society response to ensure that workers and their rights are upheld at all times so that more foreign investors can set up shop here with the expectation, as a result of worker rights-friendly policies, that their products produced here can be exported tariff-free,” TUCP vice president Luis C. Corral said in a statement, referring particularly to the United States and European markets.

Following the report that the jobless rate in the country dropped to 3.6% in last November, the lowest in 18 years, the TUCP expressed its intention to collaborate with the Marcos administration on trade strategies aligning with labor rights compliance and good governance for tariff-free access to US and European markets.

“That translates to the creation of hundreds of thousands of decent, well-paying jobs here at home,” Mr. Corral said. The report had noted job quality was stagnant as the underemployment rate, which measures Filipinos already working but looking for more work or longer working hours, stayed at 11.7%.

The TUCP stressed the need for regular and decent jobs, stating that Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick D. Go’s approach and the economic management team’s strategy will impact foreign investments.

“These vital reforms will upgrade our investment profile and the global stature of the Philippines as truly modern,” said Mr. Corral. — John Victor D. Ordoñez