THE OPERATOR of a passenger bus that fell off a ravine in Hamtic, Antique province on Tuesday that killed several people said it would cooperate with a government investigation.

Vallacar Transit, Inc., which operates Ceres Bus Liner, in a statement on Wednesday said it has reported the incident to the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board.

The passenger bus fell off a ravine while on its way to Culasi, Antique from Iloilo. The bus driver, conductor and inspector were among those who died.

Broderick Train, chief of the provincial disaster agency, told a news briefing at least 17 people died.

Vallacar Transit, Inc. said it had suspended all 12 remaining units under the franchise of the bus involved in the accident. — Jomel R. Paguian