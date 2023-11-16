WORKERS at Valle Verde Country Club, a private country club in Pasig City, marked on Thursday the first week of their strike over unresolved demands in their collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

Answering questions through email, Valle Verde Country Club president Rodolfo Enrico A. Lozada said 57 out of 96 rank-and-file employees have joined the strike, with workers demanding a P1,500 monthly wage increase, a P5,000 sign-on bonus, and a P25,000 lump sum to compensate for the delayed salary increase this year.

Mr. Lozada said that during the negotiations, the club management gave the union a “fair and generous offer” of P1,000 monthly wage increase and agreed to the two other demands. “Regrettably, the union has chosen not to accept our offer,” he said.

In response, union president Anthonio Pantaleon, Jr. said: “Nothing is happening. They are stuck with their offer.” — Jomel R. Paguian