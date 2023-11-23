COTABATO CITY — Residents of an upland barangay in Cabanglasan town, the top producer of corn in Bukidnon province, can now propagate short-term crops and vegetables without fear of their farms getting inundated during the rainy season.

Cabanglasan Mayor Lolita O. Bullecer and her constituent-leaders in Barangay Cabulohan cited on Thursday the Department of Public Works and Highways in Region 10 for having constructed a flood control structure that can prevent rampaging waters from flooding their cornfields.

The mayor explained that when it rains, water from the hinterlands flows downstream through the Bobonawan River and overflows, swelling into their town’s cornfields.

Zenaida T. Tan, director of DPWH-10, said the flood control structure — which is a six-meter-tall, 340-meter riverside concrete dike with railings — was constructed using a P57.2-million grant from the 2023 General Appropriations Act.

“We are thankful to the DPWH-10 for this project,” said Samuel C. Dada, who sustains his family with earnings from corn and vegetable farming.

Ms. Tan said the DPWH is keen on implementing flood-control projects in low-lying areas to protect villages from destructive floods. — John Felix M. Unson