COTABATO CITY — Mayors of towns around the erstwhile main enclave of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in Maguindanao del Norte have united to push for Malacañang’s 20-year development plan that aims to transform the area into an economic hub.

Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., and Brig. Gen. Eric A. Macaambac of the Navy’s 1st Marine Brigade joined local officials and representatives of the Bangsamoro regional government in the unveiling of the Master Development Plan for Camp Abubakar (MDCA) in Barira town last Wednesday.

Parang Mayor Cahar P. Ibay, speaking on Thursday on behalf of fellow local chief executives of nine municipalities, expressed their support to “help hasten its implementation.”

He affirmed their common sentiments that the MDCA would make a positive impact on the lives of Maranaw, Iranun and Maguindanaon residents, particularly those in agricultural enclaves around Camp Abubakar.

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim, also chairman of the MILF’s central committee, said the regional government will partly bankroll the housing projects for Moro villagers residing around Camp Abubakar, whose center is in Barangay Tugaig, Barira.

BARMM’s Labor Minister Muslimin G. Sema, who is chairman of the Moro National Liberation Front, told reporters on Thursday that he will urge MNLF representatives in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament to sponsor a resolution committing support for the Camp Abubakar development plan.

Since the enclave is surrounded by the municipalities of Kapatagan and Butig in Lanao del Sur; Buldon, Barira, Matanog, Parang, Sultan Mastura and Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte; and Pigcawayan in Cotabato, a number of mayors have grouped themselves into the Iranun Peace and Economic Council to see the MDCA through, said Mr. Ibay.

Now a “peace zone,” Camp Abubakar lies on the Lanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte provinces. It was established in the 1980s by MILF founder Salamat Hashim and covers over 20,000 hectares.

The MDCA aims to transform the area into an economic hub and the Marines, the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, and the Army’s 6th Infantry Division are committed to its implementation, according to Mr. Galvez. — John Felix M. Unson