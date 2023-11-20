THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) approved the release of P3 billion for individuals and families in crisis situations.

In a press release on Monday, the DBM said this will be allocated for the additional funds of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“AICS is one of the key services of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) that provides medical assistance, burial, transportation, education, food, or financial assistance for other support services or needs of a person or family,” it said.

The release of the Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) and its Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) was signed on Nov. 16. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson