THE HOUSE of Representatives shall yield to the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) on whether or not the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) measure was properly passed by Congress.

In a statement on Tuesday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said: “We trust the wisdom of the Supreme Court to evaluate the merits of the petition [questioning the MIF bill’s passage] and to arrive at a just and fair decision.”

He assured that the High Court has the full cooperation of the House and that if amendments need to be made, “we ensure these are [to] done within the bounds of our Constitution and established procedures.”

Bayan Muna party-list petitioners, joined by Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Martin “Koko” D. Pimentel III, filed the petition before the SC on Monday, alleging that the legislative process on Republic Act No. 11954, the MIF law, was “short-circuited” or railroaded. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz