THE TRADE Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) reiterated its call on Monday for the Philippines to be the first in the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN) to ratify International Labor Organization Convention No. 190 (ILO C-190), a treaty ending all forms of violence and harassment in workplaces.

The ILO describes C-190, the Violence and Harassment Convention of 2019, as the first global treaty to contain the “first internationally agreed definition of violence and harassment in the world of work.”

The House in January this year adopted a resolution urging the Philippine government to ratify C-190, but the Senate has yet to concur.

In a statement, TUCP President and Party-list Representative Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. to support its ratification in the interest of “gender equality, women’s freedom from sexism and abuse, and closing the gender gap.”

“What better way to honor the noble legacy of the late Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ V. Ople, who devoted her entire purpose-driven life to the plight of modern-day hero Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and the advancement of women rights and empowerment than to ratify the groundbreaking ILO Convention No. 190,” Mr. Mendoza said.

Ms. Ople passed away on Aug. 22. The President cited her as a dear friend and “irreplaceable” champion of the causes of OFWs. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz