THREE MORE stations will be added to the Light Rail Transit Line 2’s (LRT-2) east-end expansion to Antipolo City, as indicated in the feasibility study that would be submitted to the Department of Transportation.

“Right now, we are finalizing (the study) for the Cogeo extension of LRT-2,” Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator Hernando T. Cabrera, speaking in Filipino, told Businessworld over the weekend.

Once finalized, Mr. Cabrera said “it will go through the National Economic and Development Authority, which will decide if the project will be locally funded or will be under a public-private partnership.”

Earlier this year, the LRTA requested that the issuance of the multi-year obligational authority, a document that would clear the way for the bidding of the west-end extension project of the LRT-2, be expedited.

This LRT-2 extension project towards Port Area in Manila also has three proposed stations: Tutuban, Divisoria, and Pier 4. “We are waiting for the funding for the project towards Pier 4. We have not secured the funds yet, that is why we cannot start,” Mr. Cabrera said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile