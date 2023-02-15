DAVAO International Airport’s terminal building will be expanded at a cost of P699.55 million, with construction work targeted to start by June, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Wednesday.

CAAP, in a statement, said the planned expansion is expected to be completed in two years.

The terminal building of the airport, also known as the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, has been undergoing improvements since March 2022 with a budget of P46.98 million.

CAAP said these upgrading works are scheduled to be done by June.

“As of February 2023, the project is now 35.26% completed and will increase immensely upon installation of new escalators and elevators at the check-in and domestic area,” said the agency, which operates the airport.

“This month, passengers will see construction underway on the airport’s passenger terminal building, particularly in its check-in and domestic arrival areas,” it added.

According to the aviation regulator, the Davao airport is one of the country’s busiest, catering to 251 domestic and 11 international flights weekly.

The Davao International Airport is the busiest gateway in Mindanao, the Philippine’s southern island.

“With the influx of travelers transiting in the airport, the completion of these development projects are expected to allow the airport to serve and accommodate more passengers at a given time,” said CAAP. — Justine Irish D. Tabile