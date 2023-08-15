COTABATO CITY — A grenade blast ripped through the residential yard of former Election Chairman Sheriff Abas early on Tuesday, causing panic among his family and neighbors.

Hours earlier, the chief of the general service office of the Cotabato City government, Pedro Tato, Jr. and his driver were wounded in an ambush by gunmen.

Investigators were still trying to identify the two men riding in a motorcycle who bombed the house of Mr. Abas, the scion of a big Moro clan in Maguindanao del Norte province.

Investigators and police ordinance experts collected fragments of the grenade that one of the two suspects had set off at the entrance of his house along Narra Street in Rosary Heights 3.

Police led by Major John Vincent Bravo were separately investigating the ambush of Mr. Tato near the Cotabato Regional Medical Center. — John Felix M. Unson