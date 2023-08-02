THE PHILIPPINE government should ensure the prosecution and punishment of people who colluded to rig the prices of onions at the start of the year, In Defense of Human Rights and Dignity Movement said on Wednesday.

“We support the imposition of the full weight of the law on the officials being investigated, criminal prosecution of those involved and a lifetime ban on their employment in government,” it said in a Twitter message.

Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires has ordered the suspension of Agriculture and Food Terminal, Inc. officials for violating the Procurement law in the delivery of 8,845 bags of onions to Kadiwa food outlets, which sells farm products to the poor.

“Kadiwa has provided an opportunity for corruption and irregularities so It should be fully investigated as well,” the group said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez