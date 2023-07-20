COTABATO CITY — A municipal mayor in Cotabato province was badly hurt in a road accident in Digos City on Wednesday, police said.

Five other people, two of them grade school children, were also injured.

Lieutenant Colonel Hamlet M. Lerios, chief of the Digos City Police Station, told reporters late Wednesday Pigcawayan Mayor Juanito C. Agustin had lost control of the Nissan pick-up truck he was driving, hitting a center island at a stretch of the Cotabato-Digos Highway in the village of Tres de Mayo.

The mayor’s spouse Nancy, 42, their nine-year-old child, and three others, were also hurt in the highway mishap.

The injured mayor was unconscious when policemen rushed him to a hospital, Mr. Lerios said.

He has since regained consciousness, relatives and local government officials told reporters on Thursday. — John Felix M. Unson