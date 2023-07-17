THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) on Monday said it had confiscated frozen meat worth P2.8 million in cold storages in Meycauayan, Bulacan.

Inspectors seized frozen farm products from two makeshift cold storage containers and two vehicles with expired meat products in a joint operation with the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

Police arrested eight people who face charges of violating the Food Safety Act. The warehouse was operating without a business permit, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said.

The agency’s National Meat Inspection Service and local government of Meycauayan would dispose of the smuggled goods

Last week, the DA and BoC also confiscated 175,000 kilos of spoiled frozen meat products worth P35 million in the same town. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera