THE CREATION of the Electronic Local Government Unit System (eLGU) is in line with the government’s goal of eliminating unnecessary layers of bureaucracy, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Monday.

The president led the launch of the Peoples Feedback Mechanism (eReport) and eLGU, which he said would help transactions with the state become easier and more efficient.

“With the eLGU system, our people can avail themselves of a wide range of local government services, including business permits and licensing, local tax processing, local civil registration, real property tax, barangay clearance and information dissemination,” he said in a speech.

“In partnership with the Anti Red-Tape Authority, this will complement our efforts in eliminating unnecessary layers of bureaucracy, as well as in making government transactions easier and more efficient,” he added.

Mr. Marcos Jr. said the eReport platform would enhance the ability of the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Fire Protection to better respond to emergencies. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza