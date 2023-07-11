THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P48.8 million to complete the construction of a drug rehabilitation center in Cavite.

“Among the priorities of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is to not just fully enforce the law when it comes to illegal drug use and abuse, but also on the rehabilitation of victims or drug users,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement.

The funds will be released to the Department of Health to complete the construction of the Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Trece Martires, Cavite. The center is part of a ¥1.85-billion grant from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The five-hectare facility, which can house 400 male and 80 female drug dependents, will cater to patients from Southern and Central Luzon. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson