AUDITORS from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) are in the Philippines to assess the country’s aviation security protocols, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said on Monday.

In a statement, Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista urged aviation stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and explore innovative ideas to address emerging threats and security risks in air travel.

“In doing so, we strengthen our collective ability to detect and mitigate potential security risks, ensuring the sustained resilience and integrity of global aviation systems,” he said.

The ICAO audit of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport will run from July 10 to 21.

Five auditors will inspect all areas of airport operations — both airside and landside — and focus on state security protocols rather than airline operations.

The findings will be given to the Office for Transportation Security on July 21, the Transportation department said in a Viber message. — Justine Irish D. Tabile