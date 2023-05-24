AYALA-BACKED logistics company Air21 is partnering with Sarisuki to deliver fruits and vegetables from Benguet to community sellers in Metro Manila.

“This partnership seeks to lower the cost and ensure consistent supply of fresh produce in ubiquitous talipapa (community markets). It also aims to lessen overall food supply chain wastage and help ensure food security across Metro Manila,” the company said in a press release.

Sarisuki is a social e-commerce platform that offers products at wet market prices. It serves Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, Quezon, and Cebu.

“Our team at Air21 finds this partnership very meaningful. It’s our privilege to use our decades of expertise in domestic freight forwarding in helping Sarisuki achieve its growth targets,” Air21 President John Casupang said.

“This collaboration is a manifestation of our Luzon backhaul expansion. We will continue to maximize our nautical and road network linehaul in enabling local businesses’ daily operations,” he added.

Sarisuki President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Cu said that through the partnership, “we aim to get products from hard-to-reach communities into the hands of consumers in a short time.” He said the partnership would help create a stronger bridge between farmers and consumers.

“We hope to build a more inclusive and progressive agriculture industry in the Philippines, one community at a time,” he said.

Mr. Cu said farmers are considered the weakest end of the agricultural chain despite being the sector’s backbone. — Justine Irish D. Tabile