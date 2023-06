COTABATO CITY — Police have arrested a senior leader of a communist-terrorist group in the Caraga region wanted for high-profile crimes, including the alleged execution of villagers who refused to pay “protection money.”

Brigadier General Pablo G. Labra II, director of the Police Regional Office-13, told reporters via Viber on Thursday the 51-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday in his hideout in the village of Don Alejandro in San Luis, Agusan del Sur. — John Felix M. Unson