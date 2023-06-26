PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed lawyer Lorenzo “Larry” G. Gadon as his adviser for poverty alleviation, according to the presidential palace.

Mr. Gadon will work closely with agencies and nongovernment groups in coming up and implementing anti-poverty programs, it said in a statement.

“His wealth of experience as a corporate executive and legal counsel in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, realty development, healthcare, resorts and hotels, construction and trading will contribute to the formulation of innovative and sustainable poverty alleviation strategies,” the palace said.

Mr. Gadon had faced disbarment cases and was preventively suspended by the Supreme Court in January after an outburst against a local journalist. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza