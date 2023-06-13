IMMIGRATION agents have arrested a Chinese woman wanted by Beijing authorities for human trafficking, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, BI Intelligence Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said immigration officers intercepted the fugitive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 on June 11. She was bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The BI said the agency’s board of commissioners is expected to use an order for her deportation and inclusion in the bureau’s blacklist of undesirable aliens.

The Chinese embassy in Manila had informed the BI that the woman, who has been on the BI’s wanted list since April 9, was accused of large-scale human trafficking operations.

She is currently being held at the BI warden facility at Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting deportation proceedings. — John Victor D. Ordoñez