THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) on Tuesday assured that its operations will not be affected by the graft complaint filed against DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban over the alleged illegal importation of refined sugar in February.

“We continue to work, we have committed to ourselves as far as public service is concerned,” DA Spokesperson Kristine Y. Evangelista told reporters by phone on Tuesday.

“We believe that we are the work force, and we will continue implementing the programs of our department that we know will help our farmers,” she said in mixed English and Filipino.

The National Congress of Unions in the Sugar Industry – Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries’ (NCUSIP-ARB) Council and the Alternatiba ng Masa Partylist filed a complaint against Mr. Panganiban before the Ombudsman on Monday.

The groups accused the DA official of violating Section 3 (e) of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corruption Practices Act and Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code on usurpation of authority or official functions.

“Sugar farmers and workers in the sugar industry have been gravely affected by the sudden influx of imported sugar in the market,” Rolando dela Cruz, board director of NACUSIP-ARB Council said in a statement on Monday.

“This is aggravated by the fact that what entered our country is smuggled sugar, seemingly facilitated by none other than a senior official of the Department of Agriculture. We cannot let this pass,” he added.

The case stemmed from the arrival of shipment of refined sugar in the country on Feb. 9, which was flagged by the Bureau of Customs prior to the issuance of Sugar Order No. 6 (SO6).

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) issued SO6 on Feb. 18, authorizing the importation of 440,000 metric tons (MT) of refined sugar.

DA Deputy Spokesperson Rex C. Estoperez said they learned of the complaint only through news reports.

He said that they have already clarified the issue during a Senate hearing, but noted that they are “ready to answer” anything before the Ombudsman.

“There is no problem with that. It is their right to file if they have doubts and allegations, but we in the Department of Agriculture, we just carry on with our work,” he said in a separate interview.

Meanwhile, SRA Acting Administrator Pablo Luis S. Azcona said he will “personally” support Mr. Panganiban.

“And we know that the program worked based on a farmers point of view,” he said. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera