ISRAELI Foreign Minister Eliyahu Cohen paid a courtesy call to Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila on Monday.

This marked the first time in 56 years that an Israeli foreign minister has visited the Philippines.

Mr. Cohen arrived in Manila on Sunday evening for a two-day visit that included meetings with senior government officials and business representatives to discuss the expansion of security and economic ties, the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli official told Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo that Israel is committed to assisting and sharing its knowledge in agriculture, water, and innovation and technology.

“Israel, the Start-Up Nation, will continue to create bridges of innovation between businessmen and women of our countries to help boost trade and economic ties, and help improve the lives of the citizens of both our countries,” Mr. Cohen said.

Trade between the countries in 2022 was valued at $534 million, according to data from Israel’s Economic & Commercial Mission to the Philippines.

“I call [on] the two governments to try to double it by next year to $1 billion,” Mr. Cohen said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza