AG&P International Pte. Ltd. has secured the approval of the local marine resources council for its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal facility in Ilijan, Batangas City.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said the City Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (CFARMC) “passed a binding resolution supporting the construction, commissioning and operation” of AG&P’s import terminal.

“We will work in collaboration with CFARMC towards our shared responsibilities for our fishing communities to enable diverse livelihood and income opportunities, while simultaneously bringing clean energy into the country and improving the quality of life for many thousands of Filipinos,” Anupam Ahuja, AG&P Group’s senior vice-president for Strategic Services, said in the statement.

The CFARMC’s resolution recognizes AG&P’s facility as a contributor to jobs generation and sustainable progress in Batangas.

“The development and industrialization along the municipal waters will greatly help in the economic growth of Batangas City. It is also necessary to address the thinning supply of natural gas which is needed by power plants in the city,” the resolution said.

AG&P said it has partnered with government agencies and academic institutions to deliver various skills training in coastal villages for alternative livelihoods as well as providing on-the-job training for the emerging LNG/natural gas industry and building a pool of employable talents for clean energy networks being developed in the country. — Ashley Erika O. Jose