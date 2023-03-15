GOVERNMENT prosecutors have indicted seven members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity over the death of a neophyte, who died from injuries sustained from hazing, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the DoJ said there was probable cause to charge the fratmen for two counts of violating the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018.

“The panel of prosecutors explained in its resolution that all of the above-mentioned respondents planned and actually participated in hazing the recruits by way of paddling,” it said.

Earlier this month, the remains of John Matthew Salilig was found in a shallow grave in Imus, Cavite. The 24-year-old chemical engineering student from Adamson University was first reported missing on Feb. 18.

On March 7, the Senate investigated the neophyte’s death, as lawmakers pushed for stricter laws on hazing.

“We have to provide it with more teeth to make fraternities, sororities and organizations involved in hazing more responsible, and to make those who had the chance to prevent these deaths liable,” Senator Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo said during a committee hearing that looked into the death.

The DoJ said the cases have yet to be assigned to government prosecutors, while the preliminary investigation has yet to be set. The complaints will be filed before a regional trial court in Biñan City, Laguna.

“The complainants (Mr. Salilig’s parents) were able to establish that the injuries sustained by John Matthew Salilig led to his death,” the Justice department said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez