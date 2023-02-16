A MAGNITUDE 6 earthquake rocked Masbate early morning Thursday after a magnitude 5 tremor hit the island province in central Philippines late Wednesday afternoon, according to state seismologists.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said no major structural damage were reported based on the initial assessment conducted by emergency responders.

“Upon assessment, hairline cracks were noticed, but no major damage was reported. People were advised to be cautious and alert due to the aftershock,” it said on its Facebook page.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 40 aftershocks as of early Thursday afternoon, including two at magnitudes 4. and 4.2.

Photos shared on social media by the PDRRMO showed damaged ceilings and cracks in public buildings, including schools.

The Department of Education’s provincial office suspended classes in all primary and secondary schools on Thursday to give way to building inspection.

At the Masbate Provincial Hospital, less than 200 patients were moved to tents at the open grounds while assessment of the building was being conducted, PDRRMO said. — MSJ