THE COMMISSION on Elections (Comelec) has condemned the killing of an election officer assigned in Maguindanao del Sur, who was shot dead on Monday in the neighboring province of Sultan Kudarat.

In a statement on Monday evening, Comelec said it is coordinating with the police in investigating the murder of election officer Haviv M. Maindan.

Citing a police report, the election body said unknown assailants shot at Mr. Maindan and another Maguindanao resident who were onboard a vehicle along the national highway in Purok Libas, Sultan Kudarat. The other victim was unharmed.

The election officer, who was turning 56 this year, worked for 15 years in government service.

“With the unknown assailants still at large, Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia, the Commissioners and the whole Commission on Elections commit to the family of election officer Maindan that we will not rest until justice is served,” Comelec said. — John Victor D. Ordoñez