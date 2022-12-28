PROPERTY TAX payments in Iloilo City can now be done digitally, the local government announced.

In a post on its Facebook page, the city government encouraged property owners to use the site https://iloilocity.online/ to pay for their annual tax.

“For Real Property owners in Iloilo City, you may now access the Web Portal for registration and payments,” it said.

The local government also provided contact details for assistance and other concerns.

By next year, the city government will also be adopting a digital system for the processing of business licenses and other related permits.

“We are pursuing this move as we continue to attract more investors to Iloilo City and to help local business thrive despite the pandemic,” Mayor Jerry P. Treñas said in August.

The e-payment system is intended to complement the establishment of off-site business one-stop shops in shopping malls, intended to make permits processing as well as real property tax payments more convenient.

Velma Jane C. Lao, head of the city’s Local Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office, said the digital system will lessen face-to-face interaction in line with the ease of doing business law or Anti-Red Tape Act. — MSJ