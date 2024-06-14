Entertainment News (06/14/24)

1 of 4

Father’s Day Gift Box at Bonifacio High Street

BONIFACIO High Street has put together a gift box for Father’s Day which includes Uniqlo Airism Shirt, KS Wipes Pro and KS Foam Premium Shoe Cleaner, a four-pack of Engkanto Craft Beer, Chivas Regal 18 (700 ml), and a Bosch GO 3 Smart Cordless Screwdriver. All those who can show receipts dated anytime between June 7-15 and cover both food and non-food items from Bonifacio High Street merchants with a purchase total of P15,000 (up to three accumulated receipts accepted) will automatically be qualified to redeem the Father’s Day gift box on June 16. Receipts must be from Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio High Street Central, High-Street South, Bonifacio South Street, One Bonifacio High Street, and One and Two Parkade. For more information, check out more details on Bonifacio High Street’s Instagram and Facebook page.

Araneta City offers Father’s Day treats

THE ACTIVITIES that dads can enjoy at Araneta City for Father’s Day include a Gadget Fair at Gateway Mall 1. Running from June 16 to June 23, this fair will showcase the latest gadgets and gizmos that tech-loving dads would appreciate. On June 16, fathers can win a new baseball cap by presenting a single or accumulated receipt with a minimum spend of P1,000. On the same day, Farmers Plaza will have a Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament, where dads are welcome to join forces with fellow puzzle-solvers in a race against time and a chance to win a cash prize and a trophy. At Ali Mall, there will be a Dad’s Zone: Relax & Play event on June 16. It offers a series of game challenges including Ping Pong Bounce, Flip the Bottle, and Tic Tac Cup. Finally, Araneta Citygoers can participate in the Best DAD Moments digital promo to win a special dining treat. By sharing memorable photos with dad at Araneta City, three lucky winners will be chosen to receive Novotel Manila Araneta City buffet vouchers.

Robinsons Malls to have Father’s Day activities

FOR FATHER-AND-CHILD bonding moments, Robinsons Malls is inviting families to check out PlayLab, the country’s first digital playground, at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Galleria South, and Robinsons Galleria Cebu. On June 16, a father-and-child duo can buy two tickets from Robinsons Movieworld, which will give them one free ticket plus free popcorn and drinks. Robinsons Magnolia from June 10 to 16 will have an outdoor camping-themed car exhibit by Black Rhino and Concept One, in collaboration with True Value. All Robinsons Malls will also have Dad’s Corner and Treats for dads, where spaces and booths where exciting surprises and prizes await them.

Tugtog ng Aliwan showcases local musicians

THE ALIWAN Fiesta, the “festival of festivals,” will have homegrown musicians from the festival dance contingents competing in performing their regional festival song blended with the Aliwan Fiesta theme song on June 29. Competing groups will vie for the top spot, with a grand prize of P100,000 up for grabs. But before that, festivities kick off on June 27 with the Pasakalye Concert featuring a star-studded lineup of artists including Dilaw, Ryssi Avila, Arthur Miguel, Yes My Love, and Auxbeat. On June 28, its time for the Reyna ng Aliwan pageant, where beauty queens from across the Philippines will compete. Balladeer Daryl Ong will serenade the audience and the queens. Finally, at the June 29 Aliwan Fiesta Awarding Ceremony, rapper Tom Taus and Rocksteddy will treat audiences to dynamic performances with high-energy beats and rock tunes.

PAL adds Filipino movies to its in-flight selection

THE COUNTRY’S flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has added timeless classics and contemporary favorites from the local movie industry to its entertainment system in time for Philippine Independence Day. Its new Filipino Flicks catalogue in its inflight entertainment choices includes top-rated drama, action, romance, and comedy films. Celebrating Philippine freedom are historical bio flicks Heneral Luna and Goyo: The Boy General. Other film sin the catalogue are Four Sisters and a Wedding; Hello, Love, Goodbye; Seven Sundays; One More Chance; and It Takes a Man and a Woman. Also available are cinematic masterpieces Himala and Oro, Plata, Mata. Filipino Flicks aims to enrich the travel experience and to represent the best of the Philippines to the world through movies.

Shanti Dope releases new EP

RAPPER Shanti Dope has just dropped his latest EP called DRUGS. It is a seven-track collection that takes listeners on an introspective journey through the artist’s personal experiences and societal observations. One of its tracks, “Thug,” has been featured on Spotify Philippines’ Bago Sa Kalye, Tatak Pinoy, and Kalye playlists. The DRUGS EP stands as a reflection on contemporary society, where various forms of addiction often go unnoticed. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Bacolod Film Festival announces 10 finalists

THE 10 FINALISTS to the Bacolod Film Festival were named in a press conference at the Bacolod City Government Center. The grantees, who will receive P300,000 each to fund and finish their films, are Chelsea Tasic, Charlene Mead Tupas, Juan Carlo Miguel Araullo, Georgia Mari Elardo, Zack Verzosa, Pau Ortaliz Santos, Banjo Hinolan, Willbryan Garcia, VinJo Entuna, and Oscar Villanueva. They are expected to shoot their projects until August and premiere the completed films in September at SM Bacolod and Ayala Capitol Central Cinemas. Soon they will be joining different activities such as workshops, film screenings, and talkback sessions.