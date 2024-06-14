Dads: our guides and champions, teaching us how to navigate life’s challenges. It’s that time of year again to celebrate and honor their legacy. This Father’s Day at Rockwell, show Dad how much you appreciate him and treat him to timeless pleasures from June 10-16, 2024.

Dad’s Ride

Take Dad on an adventure at the R1 Level, North Court, featuring the JLR car exhibit. This display not only showcases the iconic Land Rover Defender but also amps up the fun with a special Father’s Day kids’ activity. To add to the excitement, explore the Poler pop-up shop for a selection of outdoor gear and camping essentials, perfect for your next adventure.

Dad’s Lounge

Join us at the R1 Level South Court, transformed into a luxurious lounge featuring brands tailored to your dad’s taste. shop.TheRockwellist.com‘s pop-up is returning, showcasing elegant timepieces and artisanal beverages. Don’t miss out on Felipe & Sons, Mav Furniture, and Signet for everything you need to spoil him and create an exceptional experience.

Dad’s Gear

Head to the R1 Level, Lifestyle Hallway, as Outdoorsy makes its debut with a collection of stylish and functional active gear and essentials. Rockwell Atletica will also be presenting the ultimate fitness experience, featuring Technogym equipment. With free consultations from expert coaches, Dad can explore and find the perfect fit for his fitness goals.

The Celebration Continues Beyond Rockwell Center

For the Rockwell community in Bacolod, take advantage of double sticker redemption promos for The Rockwellist x Nara Retail Loyalty Card holders. From June 14th to 16th only, spend PHP 1,000 and earn two (2) stickers on your dine-in purchases at The Pavilions at Nara. Collect these stickers to claim exclusive Rockwellist rewards!

This year, Rockwell has something special for every dad. Celebrate the special man in your life with an experience that blends cherished traditions with exciting new discoveries. Make this Father’s Day memorable by treating Dad to the celebration he deserves.

