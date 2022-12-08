GOVERNMENT-OWNED Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) has secured oversight functions over the privately-run Clark International Airport, according to its officer-in-charge.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) has tasked CIAC to exercise “regulatory supervision and oversight of activities occurring within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, including Clark International Airport,” CIAC Officer-in-Charge Darwin L. Cunanan said in a statement on Thursday.

Clark International Airport, located about 96 kilometers north of the capital, is operated by the Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corp.

The consortium is composed of Filinvest Development Corp., JG Summit Holdings, Inc., Philippine Airport Ground Support Services, Inc., and Changi Airports Philippines (I) Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Changi Airports International.

“The DoTr gave CIAC the authority to represent the department in the functions of its administrative supervision over LIPAD’s airport operations, so we shall be working closely with LIPAD in ensuring that operations abide by international standards and other rules and regulations as provided for by the national government,” Mr. Cunanan said

The Transportation department exercises policy and operational supervision over the government-owned corporation.

According to Mr. Cunanan, the DoTr wants CIAC to “contribute to the overall efficiency of the Philippine air transportation system.”

“As the national government’s aviation authority in Clark, we have been ordered to oversee the day-to-day operations of the airport simultaneous with our day-to-day management of aviation-related business activities within the civil aviation complex,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin