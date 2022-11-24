THE DEPARTMENT of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) announced on Thursday that it recently started the construction of a P3.415-billion building for the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

The 15-storey building, located along Agham Road in Quezon City, will have office spaces, conference halls, public spaces, multipurpose rooms, and parking lots for the convenience of the agency’s workers and the transacting public, the DPWH said in a statement.

“More than just providing flexibility and convenience to its employees, the project will deliver improved process, and facility to accommodate NLRC’s clients, employers, to other members of the transacting public,” DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan said.

The department noted that NLRC employees have been temporarily housed at various offices since the 1990s.

“Years of planning and collaboration between the NLRC, DPWH, and the Department of Labor and Employment brought a permanent home for the officials and employees of the agency,” the department said.

Meanwhile, the department also announced the completion of a P96-million flood control wall project in Zamboanga City.

The project is intended to protect residents and communities of Zamboanga City from river overflow during heavy rains, the department said in a separate statement.

“The project involved construction of a 6-meter grouted riprap with rubble concrete foundation in Barangay Limpapa and 6.5 meters in Barangay Patalon,” it noted.

With the project, the department hopes to mitigate the degradation of the two riverbeds, Latap River and Miluao River, and prevent damage to infrastructure and agriculture brought by typhoons. — Arjay L. Balinbin