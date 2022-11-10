Zamboanga City gov’t eyes Dec. release of P800-M fund for new airport land acquisition

Zamboanga City gov’t eyes Dec. release of P800-M fund for new airport...

THE ZAMBOANGA City government is eyeing the release of another P800-million fund from the national coffers by December for the ongoing land acquisition for the planned new Zamboanga International Airport, the city’s legal officer said.

City Legal Officer Haydee Gretchen G. Panganiban, in a statement from the city information office on Wednesday, said they will soon submit the documentary requirements to the Department of Transportation, and they are hopeful that the money can be downloaded by next month.

The P800 million was allocated under the 2020 national budget following an initial P200 million appropriated the previous year.

Ms. Panganiban said the fresh fund will be used to pay for some of the properties that were already appraised by the Land Bank (LANDBANK) of the Philippines.

Mayor John M. Dalipe had signed the deed of sale for 20 of the 44 appraised lots in September.

Another 12 contracts were recently signed, according to the legal officer.

The 32 properties agreed for sale have a total price of P362.417 million, of which 50% had already been paid.

Ms. Panganiban said the P13-billion airport project would cover around 342 properties.

State-owned LANDBANK is scheduled to appraise other lands starting this week.

Once land acquisition is completed, the next phase of the project would be setting up a perimeter fence before the airport construction.

The new airport will be located at the Mercedes-Talabaan-Zambowood area, east of the city center.

The existing Zamboanga International Airport, located within the congested city center, is planned for conversion into a commercial complex. — MSJ